Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Japan’s LDP leadership race gathers pace as candidates enter fray
Japan’s LDP leadership race gathers pace as candidates enter fray
AsiaInternationalPOLITICS

Japan’s LDP leadership race gathers pace as candidates enter fray

September 16, 2025

TOKYO, Sept. 16– The contest to choose a successor to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was gaining momentum, with multiple candidates officially entering the race this week.

Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi held a press conference on Tuesday to outline his vision for party unity and economic growth, declaring his candidacy in the LDP leadership election.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also confirmed his intention to run, telling reporters at the National Diet that he felt compelled to lead the party.

Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi expressed his intention to run earlier on Tuesday, stressing the need for party unity to tackle challenges such as rising prices.

Former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi was expected to announce her candidacy later this week. Meanwhile, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi declared his candidacy last week.

The LDP leadership race, now less than a week from its formal announcement, was shaping up to be a crowded and competitive contest.

The LDP has decided to hold its leadership election in a full-scale format, including votes from both lawmakers and rank-and-file party members, on Oct. 4.

Post Views: 27
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran’s FM says military action against Israel concluded

October 2, 2024

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to hold a series...

October 7, 2021

Belarus publishes list of unfriendly countries

April 10, 2022

China’s defense ministry says Japan’s military buildup causes...

September 10, 2025

Kremlin says Russia ready for dialogue on Ukraine

September 15, 2025

China willing to share experiences with Africa in...

March 8, 2018

850,000 Syrians return home as UN refugee official...

September 2, 2025

U.S. ends small parcel tariff exemption

August 29, 2025

New Zealand starts mass vaccination in Auckland to...

August 1, 2021

Russia imposes personal sanctions on U.S. vice president,...

April 22, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.