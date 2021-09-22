Trending Now
Home National GIPF Contributes in the fight against COVID-19 PANDEMIC
GIPF Contributes in the fight against COVID-19 PANDEMIC
National

GIPF Contributes in the fight against COVID-19 PANDEMIC

written by Musa Zimunya September 22, 2021

WINDHOEK, SEPT 22 – The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) today announced its contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 by way of investing into FabuPharm (Pty) Ltd. GIPF through its Unlisted Investment Portfolio via the special purpose vehicle, EOS Capital, has a 35% shareholding and invested over N$ 7.8 million into FabuPharm.

The pharmaceutical is located in Otjiwarongo, Otjozondjupa Region. Otjiwarongo means “beautiful place” in the native Otjiherero language. The pharmaceutical manufacturer produces affordable and quality pharmaceutical products, not only for Namibia, but for international exports as well.

David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and Principal
Officer

“We are particularly pleased to see that some of our unlisted investments in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, detergents, financial services, and food production, have meaningfully filled the gap when the country could not get supplies from the region and abroad during the lockdown,” said David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and Principal
Officer.

FabuPharm among other drugs, manufactures immune boosters and other supplements, which have proven to be exceptional in boosting the immunity of Namibians in the fight against COVID-19. Over the years, they expanded into a fully fledged pharmaceutical manufacturer producing over 150 different products in nine product categories:
1. Internal Medicines – Registered products
2. Internal Products – Supplementary unregistered
3. Internal Veterinary Products
4. External Products – Topical treatments
5. Skin Care Creams
6. Disinfectant Products
7. External Products – Baby Range
8. Internal/ External
9. Speciality Products – Packed lines

“GIPF designed its COVID-19 assistance focusing on medium to long-term solutions and this is one of several investments towards investing into the production of essential goods and services not only for our members but for the Nation at large,”
stated Nuyoma.

GIPF appeals to all its members and the public to watch a special production and testimonies on the impact of the FabuPharm (Pty) Ltd investment on One Africa, NBC TV and on all GIPF social media platforms between 27 September 2021 to 08 October 2021. – NDN Staffer

Post Views: 23
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Corporate Volleyball Social League back with a bang

February 11, 2019

Jamaican Prime Minister in Namibia

July 22, 2018

Namibia offers amnesty to illegal gun owners

August 31, 2021

Stray livestock on B1 road a concern

October 9, 2018

Namibia hoping for a modernised census

September 17, 2021

Ugandan Olympic medal winners rewarded with cars, monthly...

August 12, 2021

president urges U.S. to relocate AFRICOM to Africa.

April 28, 2021

President Geingob congratulates Zambian President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema.

August 17, 2021

South African police arrest about 300 undocumented migrants

November 9, 2019

Standard Bank hands over new Buy-a-Brick homes in...

May 25, 2018