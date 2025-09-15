Trending Now
ECONOMICSInternational

China, U.S. engage in candid, in-depth, constructive communication on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, including TikTok, says China int’l trade representative

September 15, 2025

MADRID, Sept. 15 — The Chinese and U.S. delegations engaged in candid, in-depth and constructive communication on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, including TikTok, a senior Chinese official said here on Monday.

The two sides fully recognize that a stable China-U.S. economic and trade relationship is of great significance to both countries and also has a major impact on global economic stability and development, said Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, at a briefing.

Regarding the TikTok issue, China has always opposed politicization, instrumentalization and weaponization of technology and economic-trade matters and will never seek to reach any agreement at the expense of principles, interests of companies, or international fairness and justice, Li said.

China will firmly safeguard the national interests, the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and carry out technology export approval in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, Li said. (Xinhua)

