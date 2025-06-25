Trump says to strike Iran again if it rebuilds nuclear sites

THE HAGUE, June 25 — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if Iran rebuilds nuclear facilities, the United States will carry out another strike on it.

Trump made the remarks on the sidelines of the NATO summit going on here. Asked if the United States would strike again if Iran rebuilt its nuclear enrichment program, Trump said: “Sure.”

Trump also said Washington will not allow Tehran to continue enriching uranium, including using military means. “We will not let that happen. Number one, militarily.

I think we will end up having somewhat of a relationship with Iran,” he said. (Xinhua)

