Trending Now
Home National Rwandan Parliament shares best practices with Namibian delegation
Rwandan Parliament shares best practices with Namibian delegation
National

Rwandan Parliament shares best practices with Namibian delegation

March 30, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

KIGALI, March 30  —  Namibia’s national council President Lukas Sinimbo Muha recently led a delegation to Rwanda to learn about how the Prime Minister’s Office links operations with parliament. The delegation also visited the Rwandan parliament, where they learned best practices from their counterparts, particularly from the Senate. During the visit, both parties discussed potential collaboration between Namibia’s national council and Rwanda’s senate. They agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding once discussions have been finalized at a higher level.

Senator John Bonds Bideri, Chairman of the Committee of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that the visit was an opportunity to build relationships and collaboration in different ways. He explained that the senate engages in parliamentary diplomacy, working closely with other institutions or parliaments to better understand how they function and how to build collaborations.

The Namibian delegation also learned about other programs such as decentralization, national retreat, national dialogue (Umushyikirano), and more. These programs would help them strengthen leadership back home.

As African nations, both Namibia and Rwanda aim to tap into South-South cooperation for better policy implementation. The visit has thus enabled them to learn from each other and build relationships that will benefit both countries.

Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mushelenga accused of ignoring Kai !Akhoen Hai//om San...

June 21, 2018

Leveraging an Energy Mix for Industrialization

April 21, 2022

Rumor Buster: Is COVID-19 a laboratory construct?

March 20, 2020

Botswana president calls for discipline ahead of 2019...

February 16, 2019

Namibia’s economy expected to grow by around 3...

June 16, 2022

Argentina reports 7,307 new COVID-19 cases.

March 10, 2021

Reclaim Africa! Young leaders call on peers to...

May 16, 2019

Arandis roof replacement project well underway

September 18, 2018

Sudan’s new gov’t ministers take constitutional oath

September 16, 2018

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” leads Chinese box office

September 4, 2018

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by