Namibia Critical Metals to Trade Shares on OTCQB Venture Market

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 30 — Namibia Critical Metals has announced that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “NMREF”. This move is non-dilutive to existing NCMI shareholders, as no capital is being raised and no new shares are being issued to enable trading on the OTCQB. The trading on OTC is in addition to the company’s existing listing on TSX-Venture under its existing symbol “NMI”.

NCMI President, Darrin Campbell, said that they are excited to provide US investors with enhanced access to the NCMI story through the OTC platform. He added that they have seen a significant increase in the number of US-based shareholders in NCMI over the last two years as the rare earth sector, in general, has grabbed the attention of investors worldwide.

The OTCQB is a US trading platform that provides live-market trading in early-stage and developing companies that may hold primary listings in other markets. Companies are required to undergo an annual verification and management certification process, meet minimum standards of financial reporting and transparency, and pass other tests relating to the company’s capital structure and share price to be eligible for OTCQB quotation.

NCMI has already established liquidity on OTC Markets through a Pinks quotation under the symbol “NMREF”. The move to OTCQB now enables NCMI to engage a larger network of North American investors, data and media partners, and significantly expand the potential pool of investors in, and followers of, the company from the US and other jurisdictions.

– Namibia Daily News