Namibia Premier Football League Results.

Results:

Round Four Wrap Up
Sam Nujoma Stadium

Match One
 Blue Waters 6 -2 Julinho Sporting FC

Goal Scorers
• Blue Waters FC
Hendrick Somaeb * 4
Steven Damaseb
Wilyson Nghishinawa

• Julinho Sporting FC
Francis Effinah
Donatus Tughuyendere

Match Two
 Young Brazilians FC 3 – 2 Citizens FC

Goal Scorers
• Young Brazilians
Jantjies Vries*2
Innocent Van Der Westhuizen

• Citizens FC

James Letu Shatimuene
Steward Goagoseb

Match Three
Orlando Pirates FC 2-0 Civics FC

• Orlando Pirates FC
Paul Kotjipati (Own Goal)
McCartney Naweseb