Namibia Premier Football League Results.
Results:
Round Four Wrap Up
Sam Nujoma Stadium
Match One
Blue Waters 6 -2 Julinho Sporting FC
Goal Scorers
• Blue Waters FC
Hendrick Somaeb * 4
Steven Damaseb
Wilyson Nghishinawa
• Julinho Sporting FC
Francis Effinah
Donatus Tughuyendere
Match Two
Young Brazilians FC 3 – 2 Citizens FC
Goal Scorers
• Young Brazilians
Jantjies Vries*2
Innocent Van Der Westhuizen
• Citizens FC
James Letu Shatimuene
Steward Goagoseb
Match Three
Orlando Pirates FC 2-0 Civics FC
• Orlando Pirates FC
Paul Kotjipati (Own Goal)
McCartney Naweseb