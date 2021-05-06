RwandAir resumes flights to South Africa

KIGALI, May 6 — Kigali-based RwandAir on Wednesday announced the resumption of its flights between Kigali and South Africa’s economic hub Johannesburg from Friday, after a three-month suspension due to global concerns over COVID-19 variants.

COVID-19 infections and variants first detected in South Africa prompted an entry ban by countries in the world as well as flights suspension by airlines. Although the COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been in the plateau, many of them remain in force.

The Rwandan flag carrier will operate the flights three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, it said in a customer communication.

The flights will include both 4-hour non-stop flights and 5-hour flights with a stop in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, while the Kigali-Cape Town flights remain halted, showed RwandAir’s update on flight destinations.

The once fast-growing airline that suffered a blow during the COVID-19 is seeking recovery and has put in place health and safety measures and protocols to restore customer confidence, including a COVID-19 vaccination program for all staff. (Xinhua)