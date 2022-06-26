Zimbabwean gov’t health workers call off strike

HARARE, June 26 — Zimbabwean government health workers on Saturday called off their one-week strike over better pay, citing the need to prevent further unnecessary loss of life.

“The leaders of the Health Associations after considering the plight of the public, have resolved to temporarily adjourn the industrial action and request the healthcare workers to resume service. This has been done to prevent any further loss of life,” the Zimbabwe Health Apex Council said in a statement.

The Council said it hoped the government will address their grievances within 14 days, failure of which the employees will go on industrial action without notice.

“We have taken this decision in good faith, that the employer will engage with us. We believe that the ‘ball’ is now in the employer’s court,” the Council added.

The government health workers – from doctors and nurses to the lowest-ranked employees – went on strike Monday citing incapacitation to continue reporting for work due to poor salaries.

The Council argued that skyrocketing inflation had eroded their incomes, leaving many unable to make ends meet.

The government last week said it had increased workers’ salaries by 100 percent starting July.

It has also said that it will continue to review the workers’ salaries in line with the prevailing economic conditions. (Xinhua)