Rwanda, Tanzanian armies reaffirm commitment to maintaining border security

KIGALI, Sept. 12– The Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) and the Tanzania People’s Defense Force (TPDF) commanders concluded a security meeting Friday in eastern Rwanda, reaffirming the two countries’ shared commitment to maintaining security and stability along their common border.

During the three-day meeting, which took place in Nyagatare District, participants reviewed matters arising from the previous session, held in March in Karagwe, Tanzania, and discussed progress in implementing agreed border-security initiatives, responses to illicit cross-border activities, and measures to protect border communities, according to a statement issued by the Rwandan Ministry of Defense.

In the statement, Ruki Karusisi, commander of the RDF 5th Infantry Division, said the engagement was a vital opportunity that went beyond routine dialogues.

Karusisi said such meetings deepen mutual trust and reinforce the foundation for effective defense and security cooperation between the two countries. He underscored the special responsibility of both sides to maintain open channels of communication and build lasting confidence to effectively address emerging security threats.

Gabriel Elias Kwiligwa, commander of the TPDF 202 Infantry Brigade, commended the strong cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, noting that Tanzania and Rwanda enjoy longstanding and cordial relations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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