The Kazungula Quadripoint: Where Four African Nations Converge

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, Sept. 1 – In the heart of Southern Africa lies the remarkable Kazungula Quadripoint, a geographic marvel where four nations come together in a unique meeting of borders. While the world boasts over 150 tripoints, this is the sole international quadripoint, adding to its significance on the global stage.

The four countries at this extraordinary junction are:

– Botswana

– Zimbabwe

– Namibia

– Zambia

One of the most iconic features of this region is the Kazungula Bridge, a 923-meter-long engineering marvel that spans the majestic Zambezi River. Opened in May 2021, this modern marvel replaced the age-old ferry system and was strategically constructed to expedite truck traffic along a pivotal north-south trade route. The bridge’s construction came with a price tag of $260 million, a collaborative effort financed by Botswana, Zambia, and the African Development Bank.

The Kazungula Quadripoint stands as a testament to international cooperation and the shared vision of these neighbouring nations to enhance regional connectivity and economic development. Its unique status as the only quadripoint in Africa and its role in facilitating trade and travel make it an essential part of the continent’s geography and a symbol of cross-border unity.

As the Kazungula Quadripoint continues to draw attention from around the world, it serves as a reminder of the profound significance of geographic intersections in shaping our global landscape. – Namibia Daily News