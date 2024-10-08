Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 10 miners die, five injured in central Zambia
10 miners die, five injured in central Zambia
AfricaInternational

10 miners die, five injured in central Zambia

October 8, 2024

LUSAKA, Oct. 8– At least 10 miners died while five others sustained injuries when a pit they were conducting mining activities in central Zambia’s Mumbwa district collapsed, the police said on Monday. Charity Munganga Chanda, the Central Province Police Commissioner, said the accident happened in the early hours of Monday when an unknown number of people went to conduct mining activities at the pit. “During the course of their mining activities, the earth collapsed on them.

Rescue efforts led to the recovery of six miners with injuries, while nine died on the spot. Unfortunately, one of the six injured miners later succumbed to his injuries,” she said in a statement. She added that efforts to rescue any remaining miners trapped in the debris were still underway while the police were working with other relevant authorities to ascertain the exact number of people who were in the mine at the time of the accident. President Hakainde Hichilema described the incident as sad and expressed the concern that the country was losing people due to illegal mining activities. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 122
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

President Geingob Congratulates Buhari as Nigeria turns 60...

October 1, 2020

Cameroon troops deployed to gov’t-owned hotel before presidential...

September 25, 2018

Paula and Maya Delgado Lühl born through surrogacy.

March 21, 2021

At least 8 killed in Havana hotel explosion

May 7, 2022

Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

August 23, 2021

BRICS should contribute to multi-polar world: Chinese Foreign...

September 27, 2024

WHO calls for action to increase COVID-19 vaccination...

August 30, 2021

Top news items in major S. African media...

October 28, 2018

Zambian leader commissions Chinese-built power plant

July 24, 2021

Painter of Republic of Congo finds inspiration from...

July 30, 2021