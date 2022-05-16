Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS Russia to strengthen border with Finland if NATO deploys striking weapons
Russia to strengthen border with Finland if NATO deploys striking weapons
POLITICS

Russia to strengthen border with Finland if NATO deploys striking weapons

May 16, 2022

MOSCOW, May 16  — Russia will strengthen its border with Finland if NATO’s striking weapons are deployed in Finland, Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the Federation Council, said Sunday.

“If NATO deploys offensive, striking weapons in Finland, in close proximity to us, we will strengthen our border and increase the presence of Russian troops on the border,” he said on Telegram, calling Finland’s intention to join NATO “disturbing” in a geopolitical sense.

Finland’s president and the government’s foreign policy committee on Sunday made an official decision to start the process of the country’s application for NATO membership.  (Xinhua)

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

 

Post Views: 93
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sweden’s ruling party pivots to support NATO membership

May 16, 2022

U.S., Europe to remove some Russian banks from...

February 27, 2022

2 Ukrainian drones shot down in Russia’s Kursk...

April 25, 2022

Putin, Scholz hold phone talks over Ukraine situation

March 19, 2022

U.S. instigates conflict between Russia and Ukraine for...

April 3, 2022

Ukraine, Russia conduct sixth prisoner exchange

April 22, 2022

Belgium expels 21 Russian diplomats

March 30, 2022

Russia launches procedure to quit Council of Europe

March 16, 2022

Zambian presidency refutes reports of giving mining firm...

May 10, 2022

U.S., NATO hold key to solving Ukraine crisis:...

March 18, 2022