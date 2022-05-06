Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS Macron announces 2-bln-USD aid for Ukraine
Macron announces 2-bln-USD aid for Ukraine
POLITICS

Macron announces 2-bln-USD aid for Ukraine

May 6, 2022

PARIS, May 6 — French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will offer a 2-billion-U.S.- dollar aid for Ukraine during the international donors’ conference held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, the French presidential palace the Elysee announced.
In 2022, France has released a total of 1.7 billion U.S. dollars towards Ukraine, Macron said, adding that the country’s support will be at 2 billion U.S. dollars or an additional 300 million U.S. dollars.
“France released 100 million euros for humanitarian aid, which is used in particular to finance international organizations and NGOs present in the field. Already, 800 tons of humanitarian and medical goods have been sent to Ukraine and to the countries of the region”, Macron said.
“France will continue to act in a concerted manner within the framework of the European Union, with our European partners, also within the framework of the G7 and international financial institutions”, he noted.
The international donors’ conference for the support towards Ukraine was held on Thursday and hosted by Poland and Sweden, gathering heads of state and government, the European Union and international organizations amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
More than 6 billion euros ( 6.3 billion U.S. dollars) were gathered at the international donors’ conference in support of Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the press. (1 euro = 1.06 U.S. dollars)    (Xinhua)

Post Views: 55
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russia continues to hit Ukraine targets, with Moscow-Kiev...

February 26, 2022

NATO’s expansion to worsen Ukraine crisis, decay European...

April 16, 2022

Writer highlights Western “double standards” on Russia-Ukraine conflict

March 8, 2022

UN chief asks Putin to bring troops back...

February 24, 2022

Malian gov’t asks French ambassador to leave within...

February 1, 2022

New EU sanctions against Russia to include energy,...

April 6, 2022

Ukraine looks for peace at fresh talks with...

March 28, 2022

Russia launches procedure to quit Council of Europe

March 16, 2022

Russian forces continue advancing “in all directions” as...

February 27, 2022

Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats

March 30, 2022