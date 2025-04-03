From Extraction to Empowerment: Namibia, Russia, and the Future of Resource Beneficiation

Namibia aims to enhance its energy and trade connections with Russia, concentrating on collaboration in natural resource processing and infrastructure growth.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah convened with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev at State House on Tuesday to explore common interests, especially in energy and enhancing the value of Namibia’s raw materials.

As stated by Presidential Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari, the discussion focused on enhancing cooperation between the two nations to enhance the value of Namibia’s natural resources.

“The President emphasized the importance of enhanced collaboration with the Russian Federation in the energy sector, which has been highlighted as vital for the well-being of the Namibian people,” Hengari informed the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

He stated that Nandi-Ndaitwah also “urged the Deputy Prime Minister on the importance of processing natural resources.”

Namibia hosts some of the biggest uranium reserves globally, whereas Russia is a key participant in the nuclear energy industry.

In the meeting, President Nandi-Ndaitwah remarked that it is poor economic strategy for Namibia to keep exporting raw materials, such as uranium, without processing them locally first.

Hengari mentioned that Trutnev concurred with this stance.

The conversations also addressed education, emphasizing skills enhancement.

Hengari stated that numerous Namibian students are now studying in Russia, and both parties recognized the significance of enabling these students to gain the essential skills needed to positively impact Namibia’s progress.

While in Namibia for a working visit, Trutnev also engaged in discussions with Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, the Minister of International Relations and Trade.

The Russian Embassy in Namibia reported that they discussed ways to enhance trade, economic, and humanitarian collaboration.

The embassy disclosed information about the meeting via its official platforms, during which Trutnev referred to Namibia as a vital partner for Russia in Africa.

Trutnev, the Chairman of the Russian side of the Intergovernmental Russian-Namibian Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission, characterized Namibia as a significant partner for Russia in Africa.

“Russia consistently appreciates dependable allies.” I am confident we will build connections between our nations. “We are awaiting suggestions from Namibia and are prepared to continue our efforts,” he stated.

Ashipala-Musavyi expressed these feelings during the meeting and noted that, although political relations between the two countries are robust, it is essential to elevate economic connections to the same standard.

She mentioned her recent discussions with Russia’s Ambassador to Namibia, Dmitry Lobach, as part of ongoing initiatives to enhance collaboration.

Preparations are in progress for the upcoming IPC meeting, set to occur in Windhoek in 2025, where both sides are anticipated to submit solid proposals for promoting collaborative projects.