Zambia targets 10,000 MW power generation capacity by 2030

February 3, 2026

LUSAKA, Feb. 3 — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said on Tuesday that the government is targeting to increase electricity generation capacity from the current 3,500 megawatts (MW) to 10,000 MW by 2030.

Speaking at the official opening of the Continental Energy and Infrastructure Investment Forum (CEIIF) in Lusaka, the country’s capital, the president said the targeted increase is driven by the need to meet growing economic demand, as the government aims to raise copper production to three million metric tons by 2031 and maize production to 10 million metric tons annually by 2030.

Hichilema said the power generation targets are based on an energy mix, with 3,000 MW expected to come from coal, while the rest will be generated from hydropower and other energy sources such as solar. Meanwhile, Zambia’s Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote said the country requires about 11 billion U.S. dollars to expand electricity generation capacity and related infrastructure, including transmission lines.

The government plans to increase transmission lines from the current 12,700 km to 17,700 km to facilitate the transmission of electricity from various power plants expected to come on stream, said Chikote, adding that it intends to embark on massive inter-grid connection projects to link the country to all its neighboring states.

The CEIIF, being held from Feb. 2 to 5, has brought together industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, development institutions, and investors to explore practical pathways for accelerating infrastructure delivery and the energy transition across the southern African region. (Namibia Dail / Xinhua)

