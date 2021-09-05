Trending Now
Home World Iranian president says nuke talks should end U.S. sanctions
Iranian president says nuke talks should end U.S. sanctions
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The outgoing president on Wednesday warned his country could enrich uranium at weapons-grade levels of 90% if it chose, though it still wanted to save its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
World

Iranian president says nuke talks should end U.S. sanctions

written by Paulina Meke September 5, 2021

TEHRAN, Sept. 5 — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that the nuclear talks between Iran and the world powers should result in the removal of U.S. sanctions against the Islamic republic.
“We do not hesitate to negotiate… but what we are looking for is the lifting of sanctions… Negotiation must be outcome-oriented,” he said in a televised speech on Saturday night.
Raisi noted that Iran will not accept “negotiation for negotiation’s sake.”
Iran and five remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, started discussions over the revival of the deal after the U.S. unilateral withdrawal in May 2018.
After six rounds of talks, the parties have said serious differences remain between Iran and the United States for restoration of the deal. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine benefits “far outweigh”...

July 23, 2021

Children and Private System in US – an...

July 24, 2021

Chinese city sacks, probes six officials over COVID-19...

August 8, 2021

Pakistan opposes politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing, urges science-based...

September 3, 2021

Biden’s quest for intelligence on COVID-19 origins bad...

August 29, 2021

New Zealand starts mass vaccination in Auckland to...

August 1, 2021

Fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 virus:...

August 6, 2021

UN chief calls for end to racism on...

September 1, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organizers emphasize utmost efforts to let...

July 22, 2021

New Zealand online investing platforms transform attitudes to...

August 5, 2021