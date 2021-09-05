Iranian president says nuke talks should end U.S. sanctions

TEHRAN, Sept. 5 — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that the nuclear talks between Iran and the world powers should result in the removal of U.S. sanctions against the Islamic republic.

“We do not hesitate to negotiate… but what we are looking for is the lifting of sanctions… Negotiation must be outcome-oriented,” he said in a televised speech on Saturday night.

Raisi noted that Iran will not accept “negotiation for negotiation’s sake.”

Iran and five remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, started discussions over the revival of the deal after the U.S. unilateral withdrawal in May 2018.

After six rounds of talks, the parties have said serious differences remain between Iran and the United States for restoration of the deal. (Xinhua)