Russia claims strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, downing 326 drones

February 22, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb. 22 — Russia said Sunday that it shot down seven HIMARS rockets, five guided aerial bombs and 326 fixed-wing drones launched by Ukrainian forces in the past 24 hours.

“Air defense systems destroyed five guided aerial bombs, seven rockets from the U.S.-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 326 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Russian forces launched a strike using long-range precision weapons against Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and energy infrastructure that supports the Ukrainian armed forces, with all designated targets hit, said the ministry.

“The Russian Armed Forces conducted a large-scale strike employing long-range, ground- and air-launched precision weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and energy infrastructure used to sustain Ukrainian military operations.

The objectives of the strike have been fully achieved. All designated targets have been neutralized,” it said. Russian troops also eliminated a Ukrainian military logistics center and a storage facility housing drones and their components, the ministry said, adding that temporary deployment points of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations were targeted. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

