Trending Now
Home International Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia pipeline
Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia pipeline
InternationalUncategorized

Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia pipeline

June 8, 2023

MOSCOW, June 8 – “A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group” blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in Kharkov region on Monday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry in a statement called the explosion of the ammonia pipeline “a terrorist act,” which has caused civilian victims.

“Currently, ammonia is bleeding from the damaged sections of the pipeline in the Ukrainian territory. There are no casualties among the Russian military personnel,” the ministry added.

Several explosions were heard near the ammonia pipeline in Kharkov region’s Kupyansk district, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The facility, running from the Russian city of Togliatti to the Ukrainian port of Odessa, is one of the world’s longest pipelines for ammonia transportation.  ~Xinhua/ Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 86
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bank Windhoek constructs a mini-branch at OATF

August 29, 2019

Students’ innovation projects show promise

September 12, 2017

Airbus strengthens service capacities in China

April 27, 2018

8 Taliban killed in military operation in N....

August 5, 2018

Two Namibia ministers resign following corruption allegations: report

November 13, 2019

French minister says China has taken “right measures”...

February 14, 2020

Danske Bank CEO resigns in light of money...

September 19, 2018

BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent...

June 8, 2022

Israeli PM postpones demolition of West Bank Bedouin...

October 21, 2018

Germany’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign slows down: RKI

July 6, 2021