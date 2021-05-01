Namibia sports commission turns down creation of a rival soccer league

WINDHOEK, May 1 — Namibian Sports Commission (NSC) chief administrator Simataa Mwiya on Friday said they will not register the splinter football league that was pushing to co-exist with the Namibia Premiere Football league (NPFL).

The decision by the NSC eventually quashed the push for two rival leagues in Namibia in its bud and gives strong leeway to the Namibia Football Association to consolidate their position with their affiliated league.

The NPFL is recognized by both the international football governing board FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) .

Mwiya told the proponents of the splinter group that the state owned sports commission decided against recognizing the splinter group after a consultative meeting to discuss the feasibility of the proposition.

NSC was tasked to consider the proposition for two rival leagues by the court of sports arbitration last month.

Mwiya advised the applicants of the splinter group to seek recourse with his office for further details on the decision not to recognize them. (Xinhua)