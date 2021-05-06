Republic of Congo’s PM resigns

BRAZZAVILLE, May 6 — Prime Minister of the Republic of the Congo Clement Mouamba on Wednesday handed in his resignation letter and that of his government to President Denis Sassou Nguesso, according to a source close to the presidency.

The resignation was accepted by the president, who thanked all the ministers for their work during the past five years of collaboration, the cabinet said in an announcement.

President Nguesso is expected to appoint a new prime minister in the coming days.

Mouamba’s resignation follows the re-election in March of Nguesso, who, in accordance with the Congolese constitution, is to appoint a new prime minister to form a new government.

– Xinhua