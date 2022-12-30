Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Death toll from South Africa’s gas explosion rises to 27
Death toll from South Africa’s gas explosion rises to 27
Africa

Death toll from South Africa’s gas explosion rises to 27

December 30, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 30 — Twenty-seven people, including 10 healthcare workers, have died as a result of a gas tanker explosion that occurred in South Africa’s Boksburg on Dec. 24, local authorities said Thursday.
A truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas got stuck under a low-lying bridge in Boksburg, Gauteng Province and a blast occurred when the vehicle caught fire due to friction.
“We can confirm that as of Dec. 29, we do have right now 27 people that have since passed on as a result of having sustained serious injuries from the Boksburg explosion,” said Motalatale Modiba, an official with the Department of Health in Gauteng Province.
Ten health workers from Tambo Memorial Hospital, about 100 meters from the scene of the explosion, have died in this explosion, while the other three injured staff members are in a critical state in the hospital, according to Modiba.
He stated that the numbers have been verified and confirmed by the police.
The Gauteng provincial government has said it would cost more than 18 million Rand (about 1.06 million U.S. dollars) to repair the hospital’s damaged infrastructure.
Those killed were from South Africa, Malawi and Zimbabwe, and two are still missing, the provincial government said.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Gabon thwarts coup attempt, soldiers involved arrested

January 8, 2019

Top news items in major Zimbabwean media outlets

December 28, 2018

Ugandan troops in final preparations before deployment to...

November 18, 2022

Measles outbreak declared in eastern DRC

November 12, 2021

Congonese constitutional court confirms re-election of President Denis...

April 7, 2021

Happy 68th Birthday Anniversary to the former President...

February 27, 2021

Rwandan gov’t denies secret deal with Israel on...

January 24, 2018

Top news items in major Zambian media outlets

September 3, 2018

Kenya’s Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai (L, Front)...

March 26, 2021

DR Congo military says several army positions attacked...

May 25, 2022