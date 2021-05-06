Gunmen kidnap university students in south Nigeria

ABUJA, May 6 — An unknown number of Nigerian university students were kidnapped while on a journey via bus late Wednesday by a group of gunmen in south Nigeria, an official said on Thursday.

Some students of the Abia State University and other passengers were moving in a minibus on Wednesday evening when they ran into the gunmen along a road near the city of Okigwe in the neighboring state of Imo, said John Kalu, the commissioner for information in Abia state.

Kalu told reporters in Umuahia, the state capital of Abia at a press briefing, that two among the students escaped during the attack while other victims have been whisked by the gunmen into a forest in the region.

“We are working with the government of Imo state and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others,” Kalu said.

He advised the public and the affected university to remain calm as the government will spare no resources in ensuring the safety of the victims.

A series of gunmen attacks has recently happened across the most populous African country, including attacks on schools and kidnapping of students.

– Xinhua