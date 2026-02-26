Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Zimbabwe stops negotiations with U.S. on health funding deal
February 26, 2026
HARARE, Feb. 26 — Zimbabwe has terminated negotiations with the United States on a proposed health funding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), state-run newspaper The Herald reported Wednesday.
According to the report, the proposed agreement offered substantial health funding in exchange for comprehensive access to Zimbabwe’s sensitive health data, including pathogen samples and epidemiological information from its citizens.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Zimbabwean government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said: “The problem was that Zimbabwe was being asked to share biological resources and data long term, with no guarantee of access to the resulting vaccines or treatments.
The U.S. offered no reciprocal sharing of its epidemiological data with our health authorities.” “At its core, the arrangement was asymmetrical,” the report said.
“We recognise the historical contributions of American health assistance, particularly through PEPFAR and other programs, which have played a significant role in our national health response over the years.
However, a partnership, by its very definition, must be built on a foundation of mutual respect, transparency, and reciprocal benefit,” the report noted.
The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe on Wednesday issued a statement saying the United States regrets the Zimbabwean government’s decision. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)
