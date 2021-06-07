Uganda closes schools as COVID-19 cases surge

KAMPALA, June 7 — Uganda on Sunday closed schools and institutions of high learning after the country started recording a high number of COVID-19 cases.

President Yoweri Museveni in a televised address directed for the immediate closure of schools for 42 days, effective on June 7 at 8 A.M. local time.

“All schools should close by tomorrow (Monday). All teachers to get fully vaccinated or they shall not be allowed to teach,” said Museveni.

He said the country has experienced an increased number of clusters of infections in schools since March, with a total of 948 reported cases in 43 schools from 22 districts.

“We believe this number is much higher, only that most schools are not reporting,” said Museveni.

“The high number of infections in schools is largely attributed to poor compliance to SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), inadequate sanitation facilities and overcrowding in some schools,” he said.

Uganda last year had closed schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic but later reopened them in a phased manner.

As of Sunday, Uganda had registered 52,935 COVID-19 cases, with 47,760 recoveries and 383 deaths since the first case was reported in March, 2020. (Xinhua)