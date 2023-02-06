THE OKAPI GANG CONTINUES TO TERRORISE AND SCARE ALL TRUCKS AND TOURISTS IN RUNDU TOWN.

By Shaka Chai

RUNDU, Feb. 6 — The ruthless gang of young boys majority based in Ndama location in Rundu town close to B1 TransZambezi Highway is one of the town’s long-feared gang groups and demonstrates the Namibian Police’s failure to combat crime in town.

To deal with this notorious gang, the Namibian police organized a one-month serious operation in 2020, mobilizing officers from all of the country’s stations. However, that operation wasted resources, as demonstrated by the fact that crime in Rundu continues and the majority of people perceive living in fear. One Rundu local recently informed the media, “You can’t stroll alone or with two of you in Rundu at night is impossible because it is really dangerous that is a well-known fact to everyone.”

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force from 2021. Even though he personally travelled to that town and held multiple community meetings there, Major General Joseph Shikongo didn’t make a difference.

All cargo trucks travelling along the TransZambezi in transit to Kayima Mulilo or other SADC nations no longer pass Rundu filling stations because many people, especially from this group, met tragic ends and then mobilized to stop travelling through Rundu, which hurts the town’s economy overall and causes filling stations to lose business.

The same gangs that attacked the truck below yesterday apparently carry out their criminal operations in front of the Ndama sub-police station. The truck driver decided to pass one of Rundu’s filling stations when the attackers began to throw stones at the vehicle. Fortunately, the driver was unable to stop the vehicle again and fled unharmed.