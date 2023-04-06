Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Bank Windhoek Supports Flood Relief Efforts with N$350,000 Donation in Food Items
Bank Windhoek Supports Flood Relief Efforts with N$350,000 Donation in Food Items
Community

Bank Windhoek Supports Flood Relief Efforts with N$350,000 Donation in Food Items

April 6, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 6  —  Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation donated N$350,000 worth of food items to the Oshana and Ohangwena regions in Northern Namibia on Tuesday, 4 April 2023. The donations are aimed at helping the communities affected by floods as they recover from the ordeal experienced earlier this year. The food items were equally divided between the two regions. The Governors of Oshana and Ohangwena, Elia Irimari and Walde Ndevashiya respectively, received the donations and expressed their gratitude for the kind gesture. They assured Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation that their offices would urgently distribute the food items to the affected communities.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships, Bronwyn Moody, said that the Bank believes in giving back to the communities in which they operate. As a member of Capricorn Group, Bank Windhoek, and together with the Capricorn Foundation, they are pleased to be able to play their part in alleviating the effect of the recent floods in the Oshana and the Ohangwena Regions. Moody added that Bank Windhoek recognizes the effects of climate change on Namibia’s most vulnerable communities and hopes that the gesture makes a difference.

The Bank Windhoek Oshakati and Ongwediva branches worked together to identify the community’s needs, and the Bank Windhoek team delivered the donations in Oshakati and Oshikango on the same day. During the northern floods, 2190 people were affected, with 582 people whose houses were submerged in water, and 1608 people whose homes were partially submerged. The Oshana and the Ohangwena Regions were mainly affected.

This donation is an excellent example of the private sector’s contribution to the communities they operate and demonstrates how businesses can make a difference in people’s lives. The donation will provide relief to the affected communities and help them recover from the aftermath of the floods.  – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Aus women start brick making venture

August 17, 2022

Walvis Bay mayor gives feedback on state of...

June 4, 2022

Rosh Pinah residents complain of discriminatory recruitment

August 18, 2022

Swakopmund officials address Wagdaar community on their future

May 16, 2022

Schlettwein on potential of maize triangle

November 6, 2022

By-elections kick-off at Swakopmund

August 12, 2022

Welcome fish donation arrives for schools in the...

April 19, 2022

Taxi drivers over the moon due to the...

April 14, 2022

Fighting hunger with our gardens

April 28, 2022

Call for law against sugar daddies

August 8, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by