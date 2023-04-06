Bank Windhoek Supports Flood Relief Efforts with N$350,000 Donation in Food Items

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 6 — Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation donated N$350,000 worth of food items to the Oshana and Ohangwena regions in Northern Namibia on Tuesday, 4 April 2023. The donations are aimed at helping the communities affected by floods as they recover from the ordeal experienced earlier this year. The food items were equally divided between the two regions. The Governors of Oshana and Ohangwena, Elia Irimari and Walde Ndevashiya respectively, received the donations and expressed their gratitude for the kind gesture. They assured Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation that their offices would urgently distribute the food items to the affected communities.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships, Bronwyn Moody, said that the Bank believes in giving back to the communities in which they operate. As a member of Capricorn Group, Bank Windhoek, and together with the Capricorn Foundation, they are pleased to be able to play their part in alleviating the effect of the recent floods in the Oshana and the Ohangwena Regions. Moody added that Bank Windhoek recognizes the effects of climate change on Namibia’s most vulnerable communities and hopes that the gesture makes a difference.

The Bank Windhoek Oshakati and Ongwediva branches worked together to identify the community’s needs, and the Bank Windhoek team delivered the donations in Oshakati and Oshikango on the same day. During the northern floods, 2190 people were affected, with 582 people whose houses were submerged in water, and 1608 people whose homes were partially submerged. The Oshana and the Ohangwena Regions were mainly affected.

This donation is an excellent example of the private sector’s contribution to the communities they operate and demonstrates how businesses can make a difference in people’s lives. The donation will provide relief to the affected communities and help them recover from the aftermath of the floods. – Namibia Daily News