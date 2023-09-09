Tragic Farm Accident Claims Life of 26-Year-Old Namibian Worker

Trending Now
Community

September 9, 2023

Kaleb Nghishidivali

Otjozondjupa Region, Namibia, Sept. 9 – A devastating incident unfolded on Friday morning at Okorusengo Farm No: 279 in the Hochfeld area, resulting in the tragic loss of a 26-year-old Namibian male farm worker named Johannes Katjivi. The local police in Otjozondjupa region are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to Inspector Maureen Mbeha, the spokesperson for the Otjozondjupa regional police, the incident occurred when Katjivi was operating a white Ford Ranger pick-up along a farm road, and tragically, the vehicle overturned, leading to his untimely demise.

Mbeha emphasized that the driver was operating the vehicle without the owner’s consent, which is being looked into as part of the ongoing investigation.

Fortunately, a 39-year-old male managed to escape the incident with minor injuries. Promptly, he was transported to Okahandja State Hospital, where he currently remains in stable condition, receiving the necessary medical attention for further evaluation.

The body of the deceased has been respectfully transported to Okahandja State Mortuary, where an autopsy examination will take place as part of the investigative process.

The next of kin of the deceased have been duly notified, and the police investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident is actively ongoing.

