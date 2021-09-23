Night Under The Stars Ft Cassidy

WINDHOEK, Sept. 23 — Night Under the Stars (NUTS) will on Friday 01 October 2021 welcome CASSIDY on stage. He will launch his new album on 28 September and the audience is to experience his latest tracks for the very first time on stage. The concert begins at 19h00, the entrance is 20 NAD, and seats are limited due to social distancing regulations. The Goethe-Institut Namibia is located on 1-5 Fidel Castro Street.

No stranger to the local music scene, Cassidy Karon is a multitalented musician, fashion designer, songwriter and producer. He is a 7 times Namibian Annual Music Award (NAMA) winner as a member of the hip-hop duo, Paradox, has appeared on international television channels such as CNN, and was nominated for 2020 NAMA Best Hip Hop, Best Kwaito, Best Newcomer, and Male artist of the year. “I’m an electronic musician. Experimentation is pivotal to my identity,” said Cassidy who considers himself as a student of life.

Inspired by what he learns from experiences, Cassidy writes about everyday life in Katutura from the perspective of appreciation. “I try to celebrate who we are and what we’re capable of as a community and act as a voice and reference for children who want to take an alternative approach to life. I celebrate being black and from the Katutura,” he said. Cassidy grounds himself within the aspiration to become a catalyst for change in his community.

“I spread a homegrown narrative of hope and overcoming difficulties we face in our communities. I have experienced the Namibian struggle, as well as Namibian victory at the highest level,” he said. Cassidy is of the opinion that players in the local music scene are afraid to push themselves creatively and thus are too concerned about trends instead of developing creatively.

By NDN Reporter