Namibia’s Swakopmund to host spinning event this Easter weekend

SWAKOPMUND, Namibia, April 14 — PRIME motorsport club Team Kyle will host Swakopmund Spin City this Easter weekend, on April 16.

The event will feature Team Kyle’s renowned spinner Kyle van Wyk, who is expected to deliver stellar performance with two V8s and his M20.

Besides Van Wyk’s famous 360s, kitchen to kitchen and M20 stunts will be complemented by South African spinner Zarn Wichman. Female spinner Ayanda will also feature at the event.

“It is with great pleasure that Team Kyle presents the Easter Spin in Swakopmund this year at Swakopmund Spin City. As it has been a tradition for the past three years, this event is a fun-filled day for motorsport enthusiasts, to come out and enjoy the day. The event does not only include burning rubber, but we will have a live DJ as well. DJ Valen is known for his ability for keeping crowds entertained both young and old,” Team Kyle Chairlady, Felicity Van Wyk, told Xinhua.

Van Wyk added, “We are planning a ‘convoy drive through’ in Walvis Bay for the 15th and in Swakopmund on the 16th. We want the fans to meet and interact with the spinners. So please bring along your family and camping chairs to come to enjoy this day with Team Kyle.” (Xinhua)