Cambodia’s fuel, oil imports surge 40 pct to 3.38 bln USD in first 8 months of 2026

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 11 — Cambodia’s imports of mineral fuels, oils, and distillation products increased 40 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of 2026, driven by robust domestic economic growth and rising global energy prices, official data showed on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country spent 3.38 billion U.S. dollars on these commodities between January and August, up from 2.41 billion dollars during the same period last year, according to a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise. The import category encompasses mineral fuels, mineral oils, distilled products, bituminous substances, and mineral waxes.

Thong Mengdavid, deputy director of the China-ASEAN Studies Center at the Cambodia University of Technology and Science, said the expanding import volume reflected accelerating domestic economic momentum.

He cited rising industrial production, expanding transport and logistics networks, and heightened electricity demand as key drivers.

“The significant increase in spending on fuels and oils was also driven by rising global fuel prices caused by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East,” he told Xinhua.

Mengdavid said the global price spike has trickled down to local consumers.

On Friday, the Ministry of Commerce reported that the price of regular gasoline rose 9 percent over the last 10 days to 4,800 riels (1.18 dollars) per liter. Diesel prices also climbed 6 percent to 5,450 riels (1.34 dollars) per liter.

Cambodia remains entirely dependent on imported petroleum and diesel, as its domestic offshore oil reserves remain unexploited.

(Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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