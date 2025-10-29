Procurement Board Fires Secretary Shiponeni Over Alleged Tender Scandal

By Faustinus Kakupa

WINDHOEK, Oct 29,The Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) has this evening dismissed its Board Secretary, Elizabeth Shiponeni, following serious allegations of maladministration and manipulation of tender results.

According to reliable sources, the board described Shiponeni’s conduct as “grossly irresponsible,” accusing her of being the mastermind behind several irregularities within the national tender system. The CPBN is expected to issue an official statement on the matter tomorrow.

Insiders allege that Shiponeni’s questionable practices date back to shortly after her appointment in 2023, with claims that she altered tender outcomes in favour of preferred companies sometimes overriding legitimate winners without board approval.

Her alleged misconduct reportedly came to light after her lucky ran short after she was caught replacing the rightful winner of a lucrative school food supply tender with a company believed to be linked to her associates.

Shiponeni has previously denied any involvement in decision-making on tender awards. However, her denials collapsed when the board confronted her with what it described as “undeniable evidence,” leading to her immediate suspension.

Repeated attempts to reach both the CPBN chairperson and Ms. Shiponeni for comment were unsuccessful by the time of publication – Namibia Daily News

