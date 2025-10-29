Trending Now
Home Uncategorized Over 2,000 civilians killed in Sudan’s El Fasher after paramilitary forces’ control: gov’t
Over 2,000 civilians killed in Sudan’s El Fasher after paramilitary forces’ control: gov’t
Uncategorized

Over 2,000 civilians killed in Sudan’s El Fasher after paramilitary forces’ control: gov’t

October 29, 2025

KHARTOUM, Oct. 29 — The Sudanese government said Wednesday that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in western Sudan’s El Fasher since it entered the city.

During a press conference in Port Sudan, Mona Nour Al-Daem, Sudan’s Deputy Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid, condemned the act as “genocide against unarmed civilians.”

She said the RSF has “executed patients and the wounded in hospitals” and hunted fleeing civilians, with many victims subjected to sexual violence.

Meanwhile, volunteer group the Sudan Doctors Network reported nearly 1,500 civilian deaths cause by the RSF in El Fasher over the past three days, bringing the total death toll in the city since the RSF siege began in May 2024 to over 14,000.

It said in a statement that the latest killings are part of a long campaign of shelling, starvation, and executions under a “complete and deliberate siege” targeting hospitals, markets, and displacement camps.

The Sudan Founding Alliance, a coalition that includes the RSF, several armed movements, political parties, and civil society forces, has denied any violence against civilians in El Fasher.

On Sunday, the RSF claimed control of El Fasher. On Monday, Commander the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said the SAF withdrew “for military reasons” but vowed to retake the city.

The war between the SAF and the RSF, now in its third year, has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions, and left much of the country on the brink of famine. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 48
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Cuban president rejects U.S. extension of ban on...

January 12, 2020

Austria needs to expand mobile payments, following example...

January 22, 2020

African countries urged to pursue non-violent ways in...

November 30, 2019

Rwanda drops three points in global corruption index

January 24, 2020

Chinese firms seek trade and investment opportunities in...

November 14, 2018

Grenade attack on Afghan wedding party wounds 20

January 26, 2020

Man falls to death trying to recover drone...

June 3, 2018

Digital approaches fuel cultural, tourism industry amid epidemic

March 25, 2020

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to reconsider reinstating Boston...

March 23, 2021

60 women seek to climb Mt. Qomolangma this...

April 27, 2018
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.