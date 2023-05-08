Press freedom under threat in Cameroon: third journalist killed

Staff Writer

YAOUNDE, May 8 — Cameroon has been shaken by the killing of another journalist, Anye Nde Nsoh, in the country’s northwest, making it the third journalist killed this year. Nde Nsoh was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen while he was in a bar in Bamenda. He was a journalist for the Advocate, a weekly newspaper in Cameroon.

The northwest region of Cameroon has been plagued by conflict involving English-speaking secessionists, which has left many people dead and forced thousands to flee their homes. Bamenda is one of the areas worst affected by the unrest, and it has also been the site of attacks on journalists in recent years.

The other two Cameroonian journalists who were killed in recent months died in the capital, Yaoundé. Samuel Wazizi was arrested in August 2019 and later died in military custody, while David Eboutou was found dead in his home in September 2020.

These killings are part of a worrying trend of violence against journalists in Cameroon. According to Reporters Without Borders, Cameroon is one of the most dangerous countries in Africa for journalists, with at least six journalists killed in the country in the past five years.

The Cameroonian government has been criticized for failing to protect journalists and investigate attacks on them. Journalists working in the country have also reported being harassed and intimidated by security forces.

International human rights organizations and media watchdogs have called on the Cameroonian government to take action to protect journalists and investigate attacks on them. The United Nations has also urged the government to respect freedom of expression and the press.

In a statement, Reporters Without Borders condemned the killing of Nde Nsoh and called for an end to violence against journalists in Cameroon. The Committee to Protect Journalists also called on the Cameroonian government to ensure that journalists can work safely and without fear of reprisal.

The killing of Anye Nde Nsoh is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by journalists in Cameroon, particularly in areas affected by conflict. It is essential that the Cameroonian government takes swift action to protect journalists and bring those responsible for these attacks to justice. Without a free and independent press, the public’s right to information is threatened, and the perpetrators of violence are emboldened.

Source: BBC News