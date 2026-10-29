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China urges U.S. to end blockade against Cuba
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China urges U.S. to end blockade against Cuba

October 29, 2026

BEIJING, Oct. 29 — China again urges the United States to heed the just call of the international community and immediately end its blockade and sanctions against Cuba, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Thursday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing after the UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning the decades-old U.S. embargo on Cuba.

Since 1992, the UN General Assembly has adopted resolutions for 34 consecutive times by an overwhelming majority calling for an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the U.S. on Cuba, Guo said.

China will continue to firmly support Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and dignity and opposing foreign interference and the blockade, he said.

China again urges the U.S. to heed the just call of the international community, immediately end the blockade and sanctions against Cuba, and cease coercing and pressuring Cuba through any means, including the use of force, he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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