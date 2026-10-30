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China slams U.S. suppression of Chinese telecom firms
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China slams U.S. suppression of Chinese telecom firms

October 30, 2026

BEIJING, Oct. 30– China expresses firm opposition and strong dissatisfaction over the U.S. side’s unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Friday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s plan to ban Chinese telecom firms from direct access to U.S. telephone numbers over national security grounds.

The U.S. side has overstretched the concept of national security and abused state power to unreasonably suppress Chinese companies, Guo said.

Such moves have seriously impeded normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and U.S. businesses and do not serve the interests of any party, including U.S. companies and consumers, he said.

China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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