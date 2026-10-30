AGRICULTUREcommerce China Farm 2025 Episode 27 October 30, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/27.甜蜜产业链.mp4 Post Views: 141 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Ukraine says evacuation starts from frontline town of Oleshky next post China Farm 2025 Episode 28 You may also like Report says “Shopping in China” sharing China’s development... June 26, 2026 China Farm 2025 Episode 14 October 21, 2026 Floating wetlands cut wastewater emissions by over a... August 25, 2026 South Sudanese farmers turn floodwater into rice harvests October 28, 2026 Myanmar blacklists 287 companies over undeclared export earnings April 4, 2026 Australian businesses under pressure as fuel shortages bite May 26, 2026 Export tax rebate adjustment for photovoltaic, battery products... January 20, 2026 African armyworm attacks farms in Uganda April 5, 2022 Zambia starts mass export of avocados to Europe April 16, 2022 China Farm 2025 Episode 29 October 30, 2026