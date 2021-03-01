Malawi’s cotton production affected by COVID-19. 

CHIKWAWA, Malawi, Mar 1– Cotton production in Malawi has gone down with the effects of COVID-19.

According to experts, over 10,000 farmers in Malawi have abandoned cotton production this year due to lack of loans and last year’s poor market prices influenced by COVID-19.

Charles Zalimba, 44, who has been growing cotton since 2004 said that the practice has been going up and down for years but the situation worsened last year because he produced a lot of cottons but it was bought at a cheaper price.

According to him, despite a bumper harvest, many cotton buyers did not show up due to COVID-19 preventive measures which had restricted them from traveling into the country. Zalimba is worried that the trend may continue in this year’s marketing season.

“Every year we hope for better prices, now that the pandemic’s restrictions are still in practice, it is more likely that most farmers will just settle for the price like last year,” he said.Xinhua