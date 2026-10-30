Ukraine says evacuation starts from frontline town of Oleshky

KIEV, Oct. 30– A Ukrainian delegation has safely reached Oleshky, a frontline town in Ukraine’s Kherson region, and the evacuation of residents there has begun, a Ukrainian parliament official said Friday.

Humanitarian aid is being distributed in the town, David Arakhamia, chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, said on social media platform Telegram.

“The ceasefire remains in effect. Further details will follow,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said that 527 people from Oleshky were expected to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Koretskyi said the evacuees would enter Ukraine from Belarus. Once in Ukraine, they will undergo medical examinations, receive initial medical care, and be provided with essential supplies and accommodation.

A Ukrainian delegation led by Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets departed for Oleshky on Thursday on a humanitarian mission.

Lubinets said the mission was made possible by an agreement with Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, with the support and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

With about 2,000 people remaining at present, Oleshky lies on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

The town has been under Russian control since February 2022 and is facing a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies amid continued fighting, according to officials.

The humanitarian mission followed an agreement on a temporary ceasefire in the area to facilitate aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

The ceasefire is scheduled to remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. Moscow time (1959 GMT) on Nov. 1, according to the Russian side. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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