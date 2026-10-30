Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian refineries under U.S. pressure: report

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30 — Ukraine has paused strikes against Russian oil refineries after weeks of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump shook Kiev’s confidence in U.S. support, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the operations.

The unofficial pause, which is expected to last until after the U.S. midterm elections but possibly well into November, began early last week at the height of a crisis in U.S.-Ukrainian relations, said the report.

Earlier this month, Trump called for the removal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” Trump told reporters at the White House, saying that Zelensky had disrupted global diesel supplies by striking Russian refineries.

“He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers with diesel fuel because Russia supplies a large portion of the diesel fuel throughout the world,” he said.

Last week, Elon Musk’s SpaceX limited Ukraine’s use of the Starlink satellite internet service. “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote on X on Saturday.

“Ukraine[‘s] military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week,” he said.

Ukraine’s reliance on Starlink, U.S. intelligence-sharing and Patriot missile interceptors has left it vulnerable to U.S. pressure, even though Trump has ended the bulk of U.S. military and financial aid to Kiev when he returned to the White House last year, the report added.

Earlier this month, the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel export. Under a phased schedule, Russia would deliver 2.25 million barrels to the U.S. and global marketplace in October, 3.75 million in November and 7.5 million immediately thereafter, depending on the condition of Russian refineries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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