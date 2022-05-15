Trending Now
Home FeatureSports President of CAF wants football league to restart in Namibia
President of CAF wants football league to restart in Namibia
FIle Photo: CAF President Patrice Motsepe
Sports

President of CAF wants football league to restart in Namibia

May 15, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 15 — The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe has said that he wants Namibian football to start as soon as possible.
Motsepe made the remarks after attending a meeting with the 16 top clubs in Namibia, while at the same time attending the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) elective congress held in Windhoek on Saturday, which saw Artur de Almeida E Silva become the new COSAFA president.
Namibia’s domestic league has not run for the past three years due to continuing infighting among football leaders.
The only league the country has was the Namibia Football Professional League, which took place last year but did not finish due to a lack of funds.
“I want football in Namibia to start as soon as possible. People should put aside their differences,” said Motsepe.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Brave Warriors crash out of Cosafa Cup

June 2, 2018

Para-athletes showing DHPS learners the ropes

August 15, 2018

Exciting end to SSFD Coastal Stream

June 20, 2018

Fredericks bemoans lack of capacity in //Kharas football...

May 11, 2018

Nationwide First Division games postponed

April 13, 2018

Otjozondjupa to establish regional sports administrative body

April 17, 2018

Kunene NamPol close gap on Outjo Football Academy

June 4, 2018

Outjo Football Academy crowned Kunene Second Division winners

July 22, 2018

Nedbank Desert Classic winner walk away with Nedbank...

January 26, 2021

Baby Warriors regroup for final group game

July 22, 2018