Over 100 Cyclists to Compete in Nedbank XC1 and Junior XCO UCI Race in Windhoek

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 27 — On 29 April 2023, the IJG Trails in the Kleine Kuppe suburb of Windhoek will host the second round of the Nedbank XC Series, the Nedbank XC1 and Junior XCO UCI race. The race, which has Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) points, will feature over 100 cyclists, including 22 from South Africa and one from Australia. The event will showcase international cycling representation with cyclists competing in various UCI categories of Elite Men and Women, Under 23 Men and Women, and Junior Men and Women.

Newly crowned South African Elite XCO National Women Champion, Candice Lill, and the Elite XCO Men’s National Champion, Philip Buys, will be among the participants. Our country’s very own XCO Elite National Champions Alex Miller, Monique Du Plessis, and Junior XCO National Champions Kevin Lowe, who is currently Junior UCI ranked 8th in the world, and Eden Spangenberg will also take part.

Cyclists will compete in different race categories, including Under 14/18 Boys and Girls, Short Course Men and Women Open, Under 12 Sprog Boys, Under 14 Sub-Junior Girls, Under 10 Nipper Boys and Girls, Under 12 Sprog Girls, Under 16 Youth Boys and Girls, Under 14 Sub-Junior Boys, Sub Vet Men and Women, Veteran Men and Women, Master and Grandmaster Men and Women, Rhino Women, Elite Men and Women, Under 23 Men and Women, and Junior Men and Women.

Selma Kaulinge, the Nedbank Namibia Communication and PR Manager emphasized the significance of cycling and the bank’s contributions to the sport. The race is part of the Nedbank XC Race Series, which is a collaboration with the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club and the Namibia Cycling Federation.

Entries into the races are open, and interested cyclists can contact the Namibian Cycling Federation at info@namcf.org for more information. The event promises to be thrilling, with athletes displaying a remarkable level of skill, endurance, and determination. – Namibia Daily News