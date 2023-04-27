Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Over 100 Cyclists to Compete in Nedbank XC1 and Junior XCO UCI Race in Windhoek
Over 100 Cyclists to Compete in Nedbank XC1 and Junior XCO UCI Race in Windhoek
Sports

Over 100 Cyclists to Compete in Nedbank XC1 and Junior XCO UCI Race in Windhoek

April 27, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 27 — On 29 April 2023, the IJG Trails in the Kleine Kuppe suburb of Windhoek will host the second round of the Nedbank XC Series, the Nedbank XC1 and Junior XCO UCI race. The race, which has Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) points, will feature over 100 cyclists, including 22 from South Africa and one from Australia. The event will showcase international cycling representation with cyclists competing in various UCI categories of Elite Men and Women, Under 23 Men and Women, and Junior Men and Women.

Newly crowned South African Elite XCO National Women Champion, Candice Lill, and the Elite XCO Men’s National Champion, Philip Buys, will be among the participants. Our country’s very own XCO Elite National Champions Alex Miller, Monique Du Plessis, and Junior XCO National Champions Kevin Lowe, who is currently Junior UCI ranked 8th in the world, and Eden Spangenberg will also take part.

Cyclists will compete in different race categories, including Under 14/18 Boys and Girls, Short Course Men and Women Open, Under 12 Sprog Boys, Under 14 Sub-Junior Girls, Under 10 Nipper Boys and Girls, Under 12 Sprog Girls, Under 16 Youth Boys and Girls, Under 14 Sub-Junior Boys, Sub Vet Men and Women, Veteran Men and Women, Master and Grandmaster Men and Women, Rhino Women, Elite Men and Women, Under 23 Men and Women, and Junior Men and Women.

Selma Kaulinge, the Nedbank Namibia Communication and PR Manager emphasized the significance of cycling and the bank’s contributions to the sport. The race is part of the Nedbank XC Race Series, which is a collaboration with the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club and the Namibia Cycling Federation.

Entries into the races are open, and interested cyclists can contact the Namibian Cycling Federation at info@namcf.org for more information. The event promises to be thrilling, with athletes displaying a remarkable level of skill, endurance, and determination. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 31
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South African players dominate ITF junior’s tournament

May 16, 2018

NPL beckons for Julinho and Ntunguru

August 15, 2018

Ronaldo wins top scorer trophy at UEFA Nations...

June 10, 2019

Khomas wins NYG U-17 football

May 13, 2018

Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2019 class

April 7, 2019

The Bank Windhoek NVF Cup ignites the north

November 10, 2021

Life after Khama: Sundowns still in African club...

April 4, 2019

Deontay Wilder VS Tyson Fury who will be...

February 22, 2020

Aranos Mayoral Easter Tournament a success

April 6, 2018

Coleman shines in Zaragoza win

April 30, 2018