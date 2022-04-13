Trending Now
Namibia to host Zimbabwe, Uganda in women's cricket tri-series
April 13, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 13 — Namibia will host Zimbabwe and Uganda from April 20 to 26 in the first women’s tri-series tournament in Windhoek, the country’s cricket governing body announced Tuesday on their website.
Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller said that it is a privilege to host the first series as they aim to improve the team’s ICC T20 world rankings.
“This series, in which we host two of the top teams of the African continent, is an example of realizing our strategy. I want to thank Zimbabwe and Uganda for committing to this tournament. We want to invite the Namibian community to support this tournament,” Muller added.
Uganda Cricket Association CEO Martin Ondeko in the statement said that Uganda is excited about the opportunity to play in the tri-series in Namibia.
“Uganda goes into the tournament hoping to improve its ranking in the women’s T20s from the current 19th position. As we prepare for the Women’s World T20 qualifiers next year, the tournament provides a good platform for Uganda to gauge its progress after more than six months without any international cricket,” Ondeko commented.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket Team Manager and Coordinator Caroline Nyamande also expressed her excitement stating that they will also use the series as part of preparations for the ICC World Cup qualifiers later this year and the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup next year.
“We have a squad that blends experience and under 19s coming up the ranks. We are thankful for the invitation and are confident that our full-strength squad will deliver the fours, sixes, and all the excitement that comes with the T20 version of the game,” she concluded.  (Xinhua)

