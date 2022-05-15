Jarzaquet, Vaissaud win big at ITF world tour Windhoek

WINDHOEK, May 15 — French player Evan Jarzaquet beat Benedict Badza of Zimbabwe to win the boys junior title in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tour in Windhoek, Namibia on Saturday.

Dune Vaissaud of France defeated Andraina Voavy of Madagascar in the ladies category.

Shahd Habib of Egypt and Vaissaud won the doubles final over South Africa’s Vera Sokolova and Rune van Wyk.

In the boys’ doubles, Evan Jarzaquet and Yoshka Sborowsky from France defeated Zimbabwe’s Badza and Callum Jestine. (Xinhua)