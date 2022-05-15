Access to News is a human right

Poll: For the past seven years, we have been in existence, the Namibia Daily News has brought local, international and entertainment news to you on time free of charge for your information, education and entertainment. The growth of your exciting publication now demands more financial resources to meet our obligation to a staff complement of nine comprising two senior and seven junior journalists working in different parts of the country.

As a growing publication that wants to compete with the world’s best media houses, we appeal to you our esteemed readers to help us by participating in a short survey.

Next month June, we want to introduce a small subscription fee for readers to access our stories of the day.

We, therefore, appeal for your help to come up with the best amount that can serve both our interests and those of our readers.