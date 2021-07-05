Namibia names final squad ahead of COSAFA Cup

WINDHOEK, July 5 — Namibia national football team coach Bobby Samaria has trimmed his squad down to 25 players ahead of the 2021 COSAFA Cup tournament in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from July 6 to 18.

Namibia, who are in Group C, will start their campaign against Senegal on July 8 before facing Zimbabwe on July 11 and Mozambique on July 14. Only the winners of the three groups and the best runners-up will advance to the semifinals.

“We have to make a statement against Senegal in the opening game. I told the boys to visualize victory and work towards that. We can get it right. It is 11 against 11 and anything is possible,” said Samaria.

Following is Namibia’s final COSAFA squad: Loydt Kazapua, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Kennedy Amutenya, Larry Haraeb, Ananias Gebhardt, Immanuel Heita, Denzil Haoseb, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Aprocius Petrus, Charles Hambira, Dynamo Fredericks, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendel Rudath, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo, Elmo Kambindu, Joslin Kamatuka, Isaskar Gurirab, Junior Theophilus and Salomon Omseb. (Xinhua)