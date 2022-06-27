Trending Now
Crime

Police release Ongwediva suspects due to a missing link

June 27, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 27 June 2022 – Two young men who were taken into custody for questioning last week following an incident in which a vehicle belonging to an Angolan family was broken into and valuable items stolen, were later released due to a lack of information linking them to the crime.

“We could not find anything linking them to the crime,” said Deputy Commissioner Hilya Haipumbu, the head of criminal investigations in the Oshana Region.

The crime was committed at Ongwediva on Wednesday evening.

It is alleged that an Angolan couple and their driver were dining at a restaurant at the Marura Mall, Ongwediva, at around 20h30 when thieves broke into their vehicle.

The suspects smashed one of the passenger windows of the Toyota Land Cruiser (LD-85-97-GE), gained entry and stole a laptop, clothes and shoes. The total value of the stolen items plus the smashed window is estimated at N$28 700.

The police were informed that the suspects got away in a silver Toyota RunX (N27854WB) which was intercepted on Thursday.

Its two occupants, aged 18 and 28 respectively, were detained for questioning but were eventually released due to a lack of proof linking them to the crime.

No recovery of stolen items was affected yet. – Namibia Daily News

