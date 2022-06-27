Trending Now
Home NationalEducation Nedbank awards in N$190 000 bursaries
Nedbank awards in N$190 000 bursaries
Education

Nedbank awards in N$190 000 bursaries

June 27, 2022

Own Correspondent

NEDBANK Namibia continued contributing to the country’s manpower development by awarding bursaries worth N$190 000 to seven students.

Among the seven are six Nedbank Namibia employees who are studying part-time.

Nedbank Namibia’s acting head of human capital, Faith Cloete said: “Nedbank Namibia is committed to achieving its vision by, among other things, granting bursaries to both our employees and external candidates, for formal educational qualifications that will facilitate their development and the implementation of the strategy of the bank.”

The rationale behind the employee’s intention to engage in further studies should include, but in no way be limited to setting out the full curriculum of the particular course, compared with the existing job description of the employee and how the qualification will add value to the personal development of the employee within their role and responsibility, Cloete said.

She added that applicants who did not make it to this year’s list should apply again next year. “Although we could not cater for everyone who applied at this point in time, we want you to never give up on your studies and make sure you apply again next year,” she added.

The Nedbank Namibia staff members who received bursaries are; Mercy David, Hermanus Louw, Maiya Mapele, Nollyda Goases, Varneah Hartung, and Elizabeth Haitamba. Their fields of study include Accounting, Business Administration, Chartered Accounting, and Commerce in Law.

David Apollos is the only external candidate in this year’s intake. He is studying for a Bachelor’s degree in computer science at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Post Views: 31
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NBL employee donates computers to learners

May 23, 2019

Hans meets the GDP Trainees

September 16, 2021

NUST students to benefit from Employability Improvement Project

April 14, 2018

Register with SBS at five locations countrywide

February 26, 2018

Arts student’s basking in Chinese donation

August 16, 2017

FNB assists Sakaria H. Nghikembua Primary School

June 21, 2019

Onaushe Combined School, latest beneficiary of the MTC...

June 5, 2022

Teachers not ready for resumption of face-to-face classes...

July 30, 2020

Student exchange important tool to foster understanding among...

March 21, 2019

‘UNAM hostel students urged to leave hostel’

March 19, 2020