Nedbank awards in N$190 000 bursaries

Own Correspondent

NEDBANK Namibia continued contributing to the country’s manpower development by awarding bursaries worth N$190 000 to seven students.

Among the seven are six Nedbank Namibia employees who are studying part-time.

Nedbank Namibia’s acting head of human capital, Faith Cloete said: “Nedbank Namibia is committed to achieving its vision by, among other things, granting bursaries to both our employees and external candidates, for formal educational qualifications that will facilitate their development and the implementation of the strategy of the bank.”

The rationale behind the employee’s intention to engage in further studies should include, but in no way be limited to setting out the full curriculum of the particular course, compared with the existing job description of the employee and how the qualification will add value to the personal development of the employee within their role and responsibility, Cloete said.

She added that applicants who did not make it to this year’s list should apply again next year. “Although we could not cater for everyone who applied at this point in time, we want you to never give up on your studies and make sure you apply again next year,” she added.

The Nedbank Namibia staff members who received bursaries are; Mercy David, Hermanus Louw, Maiya Mapele, Nollyda Goases, Varneah Hartung, and Elizabeth Haitamba. Their fields of study include Accounting, Business Administration, Chartered Accounting, and Commerce in Law.

David Apollos is the only external candidate in this year’s intake. He is studying for a Bachelor’s degree in computer science at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.