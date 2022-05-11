Trending Now
NationalCrime
Crime

Members of the public apprehend cellphone grabber at Walvis Bay

May 11, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 11 May 2022 – Police arrested a man at Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay on Tuesday for attempting to commit two phone robberies at around 10h00 in the morning.

The suspect reportedly threatened a woman with a knife in Kahimeva Street, Tutaleni demanding she hand over her cellphone valued at N$4 000 and ran away with it.

The victim pleaded for help from bystanders at Wakuna Service Station and three men gave chase.

Unaware that he was being pursued, the suspect attempted to steal a second phone from a different victim near Woermann Brock & Company Shoreline.

As the second victim screamed, the three men and the first victim arrived at the scene just in time to catch the suspect red-handed. The first victim’s Samsung cellphone was recovered.

In her police report, Inspector Ileni Shapumba said the suspect had been assaulted and was taken to the hospital for observation.

She said while police applauded the public’s response and assistance, and did a fantastic job in recovering the cellphone, they discouraged any use of force or assault.

“Those who are suspected of committing crimes should be submitted to established criminal procedures which include reporting or handing them over to the police,” Inspector Shaumba stressed.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Police investigations continue. – Namibia Daily News

