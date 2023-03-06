Pangolin Poaching: Namibian Man Killed in Police Operation

By Prince Mupiri

RUNDU, March 6 — Namibian police have allegedly shot and killed a 34-year-old man, Joseph Kautjingu, in Rundu after finding him in possession of a pangolin skin. Deputy commissioner Eino Nambahu confirmed the shooting, claiming it occurred during a joint operation between the police and officials from the environment ministry. The operation had been ongoing since last week, with Kautjingu and another individual being discovered on Friday. According to Nambahu, Kautjingu attempted to flee the scene, leading to the police firing shots that hit him in the head and chest. Kautjingu was taken to the hospital but later died.

Romeo Muyunda, a spokesman for the environment ministry, confirmed the operation but could not provide further details as the situation was still being investigated. However, Alloys Mbombi, Kautjingu’s brother, questioned why Kautjingu was not detained like other individuals found in possession of pangolin skins. Mbombi stated that the police needed to explain the events leading to the shooting as they were not at peace, adding, “Does that imply that human life is less valuable than skin?”

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with some questioning the use of lethal force in such circumstances. Pangolins are an endangered species, and their scales and meat are highly valued in some countries for their supposed medicinal properties. The international trade of pangolins is illegal, and Namibia has recently taken measures to combat wildlife crime, including the implementation of new regulations to protect pangolins. However, the use of force to address such crimes is controversial, and the shooting of Kautjingu is likely to lead to renewed discussions about the effectiveness of such tactics in addressing wildlife trafficking.